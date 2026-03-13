Sly fox: Animal stowed away on ship that sailed from England to New York

NEW YORK — A male red fox turned out to be a sly hitchhiker, sneaking onto a boat in England before he was discovered by customs officials when the vessel docked in New York.

According to a news release from the Wildlife Conservation Society, the 2-year-old sneaked onto a ship in Southampton, England. He was detected by United States Customs and Border Protection agents among the ship’s cargo when it arrived at the Port of New York on Feb. 18.

The fox weighs about 11 pounds, WABC reported.

He was brought to the Bronx Zoo on Feb. 19, where wildlife officials have created a new home for the animal, according to the television station.

An initial examination indicated that he appears to be in good health, but veterinarians are waiting for results from additional routine screenings, the Wildlife Conservation Society said.

“First and foremost we’re just focused on the animal’s health,” Keith Lovett, vice president and director of animal programs at the zoo, told WABC. “All things considered, it’s doing pretty well, it’s nice and strong, it doesn’t seem terribly afraid of people, it’s not that skittish, so the animal is doing well.”

It remained unclear how the fox boarded the ship, which was loaded with automobiles and left England on Feb. 4, The Associated Press reported.

The species, formally named Vulpes vulpes, can be found in Europe, Asia, North America and parts of Africa.

Zoo officials said a long-term home for the fox will be found once he is given a clean bill of health, the Wildlife Conservation Society said.

