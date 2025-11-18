Small dog forced to eat coins, thumbtacks, deputies say

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Three people in central New York are accused of animal abuse, with one defendant allegedly forcing a small dog to eat coins and thumbtacks for three months, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 12 deputies arrested Tracy R. Itjen, 30, of Elmira; Douglas J. Itjen, 69, of Big Flats; and Darlene Itjen, 67, of Big Flats.

Tracey Itjen was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, the sheriff’s office said. The other two defendants were arrested for overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance.

In October, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about possible animal abuse occurring at a residence in the town of Big Flats.

During an investigation, a deputy discovered that Tracey Itjen force-fed a small dog coins and thumbtacks from June 2025 to October 2025.

She was arrested and is being held at the Chemung County Jail for violation of parole, the sheriff’s office said. She was also issued a ticket to appear in Big Flats Town Court at a later date.

Douglas Itjen and Darlene Itjen were also issued tickets to appear in Big Flats Town Court at a later date.

During the investigation, three dogs were removed from the residence in Big Flats by Southern Tier Animal Control. The removal was carried out at the request of the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s office.

It was unclear which dog had been the victim of force feeding.

