‘Sorry about the blood’: FedEx driver delivers fatal blow to rattlesnake on porch

SUMNER, Neb. — A FedEx driver in Nebraska delivered a fatal blow to a prairie rattlesnake on the porch of a residence earlier this month.

>> Read more trending news

Matt Govier was making a delivery at the front porch of Christie Jones’ home in Sumner when he saw the reptile, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

According to KGHI-TV, the prairie rattlesnake was 3 feet long.

WATCH: Delivery driver Matt Govier made a startling discovery when he approached a family's front porch in Nebraska. Ring cam footage shows a 36-inch prairie rattlesnake slithering up the steps. 🐍 (Video courtesy of Christie Jones)



Details: https://t.co/931LhxFjOF pic.twitter.com/48YbfgNaJC — The National Desk (@TND) August 18, 2023

Govier took matters into his own hands, using tools from a nearby garage to kill the venomous snake, KGHI reported. He then left a text message for Jones.

“I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him,” Govier texted to Jones, who shared the exchange in a Facebook post on Aug. 11. “Sorry about the blood.”

Jones’ home security camera caught the snake slithering on the porch moments before the delivery driver arrived, the World-Herald reported.

Jones said in her post that Govier used a shovel and rake he found by the garage to kill the venomous viper. He later removed the body, KHGI reported.

Jones called Govier the “FedEx employee of the year” on Facebook.

“We weren’t home, but my daughter had just left out this front door 23 minutes before it slithered up my step. Eeeeek,” Jones said, according to the World-Herald.