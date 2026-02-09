Super Bowl LX: Wedding during Bad Bunny’s halftime show was real

If the wedding ceremony performed during Bad Bunny’s halftime show looked real, spoiler alert, it was.

The Associated Press confirmed that the ceremony shown five minutes into the 13-minute-long performance was, in fact, a real wedding.

A representative for Bad Bunny said the couple had invited him to their ceremony, but he then proposed that they become part of the big game’s halftime extravaganza, the AP said.

Bad Bunny also signed the marriage certificate as a witness when about 125 million viewers saw the couple tie the knot, the AP and Variety reported.

The real-life wedding was part of the celebration of Puerto Rico. Once the couple said their vows, and once the officiant declared them husband and wife, they, along with the dancers on stage, moved to unveil Lady Gaga.

The pastor was identified as Antonio Reyes from Project Church in Sacramento, CBS News reported.

Hayley Paige designed the gown that the bride wore. She was asked last month to supply a few dresses, but found out at the last minute that her dress would be worn during halftime, The New York Times reported.

