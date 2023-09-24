Taylor Swift accepts Travis Kelce’s invitation, attends Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looks like the Eras Tour made a detour to Kansas City.

Superstar singer Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, adding fuel to the romance rumors between the “Anti-Hero” singer and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift accepted Kelce’s invitation to attend Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium and sat in the tight end’s suite with the player’s mother, Donna Kelce, ESPN reported.

Swift was wearing a Chiefs jacket and enthusiastically cheered next to Donna Kelce as the defending Super Bowl champions hosted the Bears, Billboard reported.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner’s appearance came after Kelce extended a public invitation to attend the game, according to Rolling Stone.

“I threw it out there,” Kelce said Thursday during “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN reported. “I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead, and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.’”

“So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

On “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce also addressed the amount of attention that a personal relationship between the pair has generated, according to Billboard.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. I think it’s, right now, it’s like that old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody is just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff,” Kelce said.

Swift has yet to address the rumors, Rolling Stone reported.