Tennessee storms leave at least 6 dead, dozens injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At least six people were killed and others were injured after severe storms rolled through Tennessee Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Montgomery County officials confirmed that three people were dead including two adults and a child after a tornado touched down in Clarksville Saturday afternoon. 23 people were also treated at the hospital. They said that they are in the search-rescue phase of the disaster.

“This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “The city stands ready to help them in their time of grief.”

“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end,” Mayor Wes Golden said.

Around 5 p.m., a tornado was confirmed to through Davidson County. Nashville Office of Emergency Management said that three people were confirmed dead, according to WKRN.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the three as Joseph Dalton, 37; Floridema Gabriel Perez, 31; and Anthony Elmer Mendez, 2, according to the news outlet. Two other children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said, according to the AP.

13 people were transported to the hospital after reports of a building collapse at a church at 3838 Dickerson Pike, Nashville Office of Emergency Management said that they are all in stable condition.

“We mourn the lives lost and ask that everyone continue to follow guidance from local and state officials,” Lee said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and his wife, Maria, said in a statement obtained by the AP.

More storms are expected Sunday on the East Coast, according to CNN.

“Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday evening across parts of the Southeast States, mainly in the form of sporadic damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes,” the Weather Prediction Center said, according to CNN.