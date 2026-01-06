‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ comedian Colin Mochrie undergoes emergency surgery

One of the regulars on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” was forced to cancel upcoming shows on his tour because of emergency surgery.

Colin Mochrie had a detached retina, according to tourmate Asad Mecci, who said the pair had to cancel their hypnosis-improv fusion shows, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The shows will be rescheduled and the tickets for the canceled performances will be honored at the new events.

The pair had been on tour since mid-December with two shows in Ontario as part of the cancellation. The next show was scheduled for Feb. 14 and is still listed as a stop, KTLA reported.

Mochrie was part of the original “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” for eight years in the U.K. before being cast in the American version. He was on the show from 1998 to 2007 and again from 2013 to 2024.

A detached retina, or when the tissue pulls away from the back of the eye, can cause vision loss or blindness. It is frequently caused by aging but can also occur after an eye injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The condition separates the retinal cells from blood vessels that provide oxygen and nourishment to the eye, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It is typically painless but presents with increased floaters in a person’s vision or sudden impaired vision or shadows. Symptoms can progress quickly.

It can be treated with laser therapy, cryopexy surgery or vitrectomy.

