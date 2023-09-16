Woman dies after lifeguard stand falls on her while she is sleeping

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman died last week after a lifeguard stand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront fell over her.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said that officers were called out to the beach by 21st Street just after 3 a.m. last Sunday, according to WAVY. Once officers arrived, Chelsea Moles, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that Moles was sleeping on top of the lifeguard stand when someone else tied a hammock to it. The tied-up hammock caused the stand to fall and ultimately crushing Moles to death, police said, according to WTVR.

Moles death has been ruled accidental, the news outlet reported.

Moles boyfriend, Frank, told WAVY that he doesn’t understand how a stand that weighed hundreds of pounds was able to topple over.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer released a statement that was obtained by the news station.

“The passing of Chelsea Moles is absolutely disheartening. The city of Virginia Beach takes homelessness seriously. Our staff are proactive in this approach, connecting with unsheltered individuals where they are in the community and not waiting for them to seek us out. This tragic incident highlights the importance of that work, and the steadfast need to continue serving our most vulnerable populations,” Dyer said.