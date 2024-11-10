News

Trevor Lawrence out for game against the Vikings

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

NFL: DEC 04 Bengals at Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 04: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is helped off of the field after being injured during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4, 2023, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fla. — It’s official. Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, will not be playing in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an injury.

This is only the second time Lawrence has not started a game. QB Mac Jones will take his place.

Other inactive players include:

  • 59 DE Myles Cole
  • 76 OL Ezra Cleveland
  • 90 DT Esezi Otomewo
  • 94 DT Maason Smith

