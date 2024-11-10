Trevor Lawrence out for game against the Vikings

Jacksonville, Fla. — It’s official. Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, will not be playing in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an injury.

This is only the second time Lawrence has not started a game. QB Mac Jones will take his place.

Other inactive players include:

59 DE Myles Cole

76 OL Ezra Cleveland

90 DT Esezi Otomewo

94 DT Maason Smith

If Trevor Lawrence needs surgery, should he do it now and shut things down for the season? @ActionSportsJax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 10, 2024

Jags have lost 12 out of 15. Trevor has been injured for 8 of the last 16 games now. Only second game he actually hasn’t started. https://t.co/sShMHSPsro — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 10, 2024

