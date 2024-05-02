‘Unfortunate chain of events:’ Glynn County officer arrested last weekend has been dismissed

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County police officer who was arrested following a domestic disturbance over the weekend has been dismissed by the department, a newly released statement said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you that on early Sun., April 28, Officer Zachery Hampel was arrested for disorderly conduct and cruelty towards children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to that statement, the Kingsland Police Department arrested Hampel after he locked himself in his home with a gun following an argument that started with his wife after his birthday party.

Police said the incident began when his wife confronted him about a rumor he had kissed one of his coworkers.

RELATED: Glynn County officer arrested after trying to fight with police after his birthday party

In Wednesday’s announcement by GCPD, an internal investigation was conducted.

“Following the arrest, GCPD officers secured all department issued equipment at Hampel’s home and initiated an internal investigation led by the GCPD Office of Professional Standards,” the statement read. “In adherence to the department’s commitment to accountability and transparency, Hampel was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The department also said that the decision to dismiss Officer Hampel came from the findings of the investigation and the “department’s commitment to accountability and maintaining public trust.”

GCPD Chief Scott Ebner released this statement:

“This news has been a burden for every officer in the GCPD, including me. However, as unfortunate as the chain of events have been, it is important that the investigation was completed thoroughly and swiftly and bolsters the trust the Glynn County public has in our department to do the right thing, to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability. The investigation involved comprehensive interviews with involved parties and a thorough review of available evidence to ensure swift resolution.” — GCPD Chief Scott Ebner

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.