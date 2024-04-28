Glynn County police officer arrested for child cruelty, placed on administrative leave

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Glynn County Police Department said one of its officers was arrested for disorderly conduct and cruelty towards children.

According to a news release, Kingsland Police Department arrested Officer Zachary Hampel early Sunday morning after a disturbance at his home.

Following the arrest, GCPD command officers responded to Hampel’s home and seized all his GCPD-issued equipment and property. The Office of Professional Standards is currently conducting an investigation into the matter, and Hampel was placed on administrative leave without pay.

Chief Scott M. Ebner with GCPD said he is committed to maintaining the highest standards within the GCPD and wants to assure the people of Glynn County that this incident will be thoroughly investigated.

The investigation, which will include interviews with all parties involved and a review of any available evidence, will be completed in an expeditious manner. Chief Ebner assured the public that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

