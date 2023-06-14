United States Army celebrates its 248th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not only are we taking a moment to celebrate Flag Day but the United States Army cut the cake for its 248th birthday on Wednesday.

Commemorating its June 14, 1775, inception, the U.S. Army is the oldest of the military branches. It was founded as the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War by an act of the Second Continental Congress.

“What began as a disorganized collection of British colonists has since grown into an operation compromising more than 463,000 active duty service members worldwide,” Stars and Stripes writer Robert Stewart said in a story celebrating the occasion.

Over the weekend, celebrations across the country commenced. And on Wednesday, the annual Army Birthday wreath-laying ceremony occurred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

And according to Stewart, on Friday, Jun. 16, the Washington Nationals will celebrate U.S. Army Day, featuring Army leaders and pregame demonstrations.

For more information on Wednesday’s festivities visit the U.S. Army website.