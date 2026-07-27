Wisconsin tornado causes extensive damage and cuts power to thousands of homes

MADISON, Wis. — A tornado swept through Wisconsin on Monday, splintering homes, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 30,000 people.

The National Weather Service, using radar, confirmed a tornado in Winnebago County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. Damage was reported in cities including Appleton and Menasha.

Video showed chunks of twisted metal and pieces of wood scattered across one highway as cars maneuvered around the debris. A warehouse appeared to be heavily damaged.

Greg Van Driest was working in downtown Appleton when the sky got as dark as night.

“The word we all were using was ‘ominous,’” he said. “It’s like, ‘Whoa, look at that.’ ... You looked outside and you thought it was three in the morning, it was that dark.”

Gordon Hintz, the top elected official in Winnebago County, said he wasn’t aware of any fatalities or injuries, but emergency officials were still searching.

“Obviously, the footage looks devastating,” Hintz said. “Clearly some significant damage done with power lines down and things like that.”

Hintz said he’s heard multiple reports of buildings that were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned on roadways. All storm warnings that could be made ahead of time to get people to safety were activated, he said.

“Obviously when you look at the damage, Mother Nature doesn’t really care,” he said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Holley Kamba said the agency was receiving reports of a variety of damage in southern Outagamie County and eastern Winnebago County,

“We have been receiving calls of damage with a lot of trees down, power lines down,” Kamba said. “We’ve been searching for some pictures of the structural damage.”

So far, there have been no reports of injuries, she said.

The twister was moving over Lake Winnebago and moving southward toward Fond du Lac County around 12:25 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Green Bay issued a tornado warning for the Fox Cities region, which includes Appleton, Menasha and Neenah, at 11:59 a.m.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely,” the alert said.

The area had already been under a severe thunderstorm warning for about 45 minutes, and meteorologists indicated the storm was capable of producing winds of up to 60 mph (97 kph).

Images posted to social media showed extensive damage in Appleton, including homes stripped of roofs and siding, a car flipped over and tossed onto a lawn, and streets littered with tree limbs.

The Appleton Police Department said on social media that it was aware of "several downed trees and large tree limbs throughout the city." Some traffic signals were out, and some roads were "heavily backed up," the department said.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he did not yet have any confirmation of fatalities or injuries in the county, which includes Appleton. But he said there was “extensive and severe damage” in Menasha and Fox Crossing with reports of collapsed buildings.

“All indications are that this was a devastating system that has caused extensive damage,” Nelson said.

Nelson said it was not safe to travel in the area with reports of damage, power lines down and road closures.

“Stay put if possible,” he said. “Check on loved ones and neighbors.”

In Menasha, the electric utility said the entire city of about 18,000 people is believed to be without power because of a downed transmission line. Authorities were opening a shelter at a church there for people seeking temporary safety or can’t remain in their homes.

“We are aware of severe damage in broad areas," the Menasha Police Department said in a Facebook post. "We are asking the public to stay indoors, watch out for downed power lines, do not drive around road closures, and do not drive around the area unless absolutely necessary.”

The National Weather Service said severe weather is forecast to continue in east central and southeastern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon. Storms are expected to bring strong winds along with hail and the possibility of an isolated, brief tornado, the National Weather Service said.

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Mayes-Osterman reported from Chicago. John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, and Christopher L. Keller in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

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