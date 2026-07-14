Bahrain sounds missile alert siren as Iran retaliates for US strikes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren for the third time Tuesday morning as Iran retaliated over U.S. strikes targeting it.

The island kingdom, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, urged the public to take shelter.

There was no immediate information on any damage or casualties caused by the attacks.

Iran claimed multiple rounds of attacks targeting Bahrain on Tuesday.

Iran also targeted Jordan and two tankers associated with the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, killing one mariner and wounding eight others.

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