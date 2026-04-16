Pope heads to epicenter of Cameroon's separatist conflict to preach message of peace

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Pope Leo XIV is travelling to the western Cameroon city of Bamenda to preach a message of peace in the epicenter of a separatist conflict that humanitarian groups have called one of the world's most neglected crises.

Leo is to preside Thursday over a peace meeting involving a Mankon traditional chief, a Presbyterian moderator, an imam and a Catholic nun. The aim is to highlight the interfaith movement that has been seeking to end the conflict and care for its many traumatized victims.

The pope is also set to celebrate a Mass for the people of Bamenda, located near Cameroon’s western border with Nigeria.

Leo arrived in Cameroon on Wednesday on the second leg of his four-nation African trip, the first by the first American pope. In his arrival speech, he demanded the "chains of corruption" in the mineral-rich country be broken and lectured President Paul Biya on the legitimate exercise of authority.

The 93-year-old Biya, the world’s oldest leader, has been in power since 1982 and claims to have won a disputed election last year that gave him an eighth term in office.

A conflict rooted in colonial history

The conflict in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions is rooted in Cameroon’s colonial history, when the country was divided between France and Britain after World War I. English-speaking regions later joined French Cameroon in a 1961 U.N.-backed vote, but separatists say they have since been politically and economically marginalized.

In 2017, English-speaking separatists launched a rebellion with the stated goal of breaking away from the French-speaking majority and establishing an independent state. The conflict has killed more than 6,000 people and displaced over 600,000 others, according to the International Crisis Group.

On the eve of Leo's arrival, separatist fighters announced a three-day pause in fighting. A spokesperson for the Unity Alliance, Lucas Asu, said the pause "reflects a deliberate commitment to responsibility, restraint and respect for human dignity, even in the context of ongoing conflict."

He said the pope’s visit should remain “spiritual” and not be seen as endorsing any political authority.

Though the number of deadly attacks by separatists has decreased in recent years, the conflict shows no sign of resolution. Peace talks with international mediators have stalled, with both sides accusing each other of acting in bad faith.

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