Ukrainian police shoot dead gunman who killed at least 6 and took hostages in a supermarket

KYIV, Ukraine — A gunman who killed at least six people in the streets of Kyiv Saturday before taking hostages and barricading himself in a nearby supermarket has been shot dead by police, Ukrainian officials said.

The head of Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Ihor Klymenko, said in a statement on social media that special tactical police units stormed the store after attempts to contact the gunman with a negotiator failed. The attacker was killed while resisting arrest, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Klymenko said that the government had killed four bystanders while on the street, before entering the supermarket and killing a fifth person.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a sixth victim, a young woman, had died from her injuries in the hospital.

Klymenko said that police negotiators spoke with the attacker for roughly 40 minutes before storming the building.

“We tried to persuade him, knowing that there was likely a wounded person inside. We even offered to bring in tourniquets to stop the bleeding, but he did not respond," Klymenko said. “Consequently, the order was given to neutralize him.”

Klymenko, who wore body armor, said the man was carrying a carbine, which was legally registered.

“Furthermore, in December of last year, 2025, he approached the licensing authorities to have the weapon test-fired as the permit was expiring. He provided a medical certificate. He had also submitted an application to renew his permit for the weapon. That is all we can say for now," Klymenko said.

He added that the investigation will determine which medical institution issued the certificate.

The shooting took place in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, the mayor said. Televised footage of the scene showed police taking cover in the shopping mall that housed the supermarket while shots were fired. Bystanders were escorted away from the scene.

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Katie Marie Davies contributed to this report from Manchester, England.

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