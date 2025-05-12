Local Steals & Deals: Self-Care Made Simple with Lino Cosmetics and Bibb Home

8 May, 2025
Self-Care Made Simple with Lino Cosmetics and Bibb Home
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Easy Ways to Pamper Your Skin
This week’s deals bring beauty and comfort together with Lino Cosmetics and Bibb Home. Start your day with Lino’s All-In-One Serum—skincare and sun protection in a single step. Then wrap yourself in everyday luxury with Bibb Home’s 6 or 12-piece Zero Twist Egyptian Cotton Towel Sets—ultra-soft, absorbent, and perfect for upgrading your daily self-care. Don’t miss these limited-time offers!
Lino Cosmetics
Deal: $45.99
Retail: $64.00
28% Off
Glow and protect in one simple step with Lino’s All-In-One Serum. This lightweight multitasker delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 sun protection while deeply hydrating and smoothing your skin. It helps prevent dark spots, defends against signs of aging, and leaves your complexion radiant—all without the need for multiple products. Skincare and sun care, simplified.Shop now
Bibb Home
Deal: $46.99
Retail: $108.00
56% Off
Wrap yourself in everyday indulgence with Bibb Home’s 6- or 12-piece Zero Twist Egyptian Cotton Towel Sets. Crafted for exceptional softness and absorbency, these towels are lightweight yet plush, making them perfect for elevating your bathroom routine. Made with zero-twist cotton loops, they soak up water fast for impressive absorbency and dry quickly, so they always feel fresh and ready to use. They bring a soft, spa-like touch to your daily routine—turning every shower into a little moment of comfort.Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group