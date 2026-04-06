Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Duo for a Safer, Cleaner Home

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Smart Solutions for a Seamless Home

Upgrade your home’s IQ and its curb appeal in one go with this week’s exclusive essentials. We’ve paired the revolutionary SnapPower GuideLight—the outlet cover that doubles as a built-in nightlight—with the professional-grade power of Campanelli’s Pro Series Stain Remover. Whether you’re illuminating dark hallways or tackling a sudden spill, these "set-it-and-forget-it" solutions are designed to make your daily routine effortless. Shop our limited-time deals and see why thousands of customers have made these "must-haves."