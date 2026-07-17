Aaron Judge's rib not fully healed, Yankees captain still not cleared for baseball activities

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge's broken rib has not completely healed, and the New York Yankees captain still hasn't been cleared to resume baseball activities.

Judge hasn't played since May 31 because of the stress fracture in his right ribs. He had a scan during the All-Star break that showed partial healing. Judge said he is waiting to hear from doctors on a plan moving forward.

“I feel good about the fact that he will be back. It's just a matter of when,” manager Aaron Boone said Friday before the start of a weekend series against the two-time World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge is hitting .248 with 17 homers and 38 RBIs but had just one homer in his last 18 games.

New York was 36-23 when he last played but was 18-19 since entering the second half.

In addition, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (strained right calf) hasn't played since April 24, and left-handers Max Fried (left elbow bone bruise) and Carlos Rodón (left elbow inflammation) are sidelined.

Fried was to make a rehab start Friday.

Clarke Schmidt, coming back from Tommy John surgery, is to throw an inning of batting practice Saturday.

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