After the Game: Christopher Foy of Oakleaf High School discusses his coaching journey

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The new series called “After The Game” continued this week on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network with Oakleaf High School Head Coach Christopher Foy.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

The long-time football coach in the Jacksonville area discussed his journey with Kevin Sullivan and Josh Baker.

Foy coached for 17 years in middle school and led one of the most successful middle school runs in the area’s history at Landmark Middle School. He then joined the Fletcher High School staff as an assistant until he got the call to be the leader at his alma mater, Jackson High School.

In 2021, Foy was named our Friday Night Blitz/Jaguars Prep Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to back-to-back playoff bids amidst a tumultuous and tragic season.

A year ago, he took the Oakleaf head coaching job. Listen and watch his story to the sideline, which includes coaching his son.

Read: New show ‘After the Game’ featuring local coaches debuts on Action Sports Jax 24/7 network

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.