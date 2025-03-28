WATCH: Action Sports Jax gets you ready for the 2025 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open the baseball season on Friday on the road in Nashville.

The AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins will play a three-game set in Music City against the Sounds before returning to Jacksonville for their home opening series against Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday.

The home series next week is significant because it will also mark the debut of a $30 million-plus renovation over the last 18 months.

The upgrades include a new center field entrance, a big souvenir shop in the outfield, a premium ticket experience in the outfield, and another premium club experience behind home plate.

Jacksonville finished 73-76 in the International League last year. They brought in a new managerial staff led by former big leaguer David Carpenter.

