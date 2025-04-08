WATCH LIVE: Rally in Gainesville after Florida Gators win NCAA Championship

If you are a Florida Gator fan you are not getting sick of hearing, “It’s great to be a Florida Gator!”

The drought is over as the men’s basketball team got the job done on Monday night. Now they’re bringing home the program’s third national championship.

And they do so in fitting fashion once again in a fight to the finish, beating the Houston Cougars 65-63. The Gators have been great closers all tournament long, and it was no different going up against the Cougars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Gators only led 63 seconds the entire game -- but they led when it mattered most and now Golden and the Gators are national champions.

Gator Nation is now holding a championship rally at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it on the video below:

GATORS ARE CHAMPIONS WATCH: Rally in Gainesville after Florida Gators win NCAA Championship Posted by Action News Jax on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.