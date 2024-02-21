Will the Jacksonville Jaguars use its franchise tag on Josh Allen or Calvin Ridley?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Franchise tag season in the NFL has arrived in 2024, and the Jaguars are likely to use it.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have 2 tag candidates in pass rusher Josh Allen and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but they can only use the tag for one player.

The most likely scenario is that the Jaguars tag Josh Allen to give them more time to reach an extension with Allen. The Jags did this a year ago with tight end Evan Engram and ultimately signed him to an extension in the summer.

If that happens, the curiosity then turns to Ridley. If the Jaguars extend the receiver, they will owe Atlanta a second-round pick (instead of their third round pick) as compensation for a trade in 2022.

The Jaguars won’t have to bump that pick to a second rounder if they sign Ridley once the league year begins, but that would mean he would hit free agency in the middle of March.

The franchise tag window is open from Feb. 20 to March 5.

The Allen and Ridley moves are the primary focus of the Jaguars over the next couple of weeks, and you can listen to our discussion on the Brent and Austen Show about the 2 players.

