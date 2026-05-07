Grisham leads Yankees over Rangers 9-2 for 16th win in 19 games but Domínguez hurt hitting wall

NEW YORK — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead, three-run double in a six-run sixth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Texas 9-2 Thursday for their 16th win in 19 games on an afternoon the Rangers misplayed four balls in a difficult sun.

Yankees left fielder Jasson Domínguez left in a cart after crashing into the wall while catching Brandon Nimmo's drive leading off the first. After the game, the Yankees said Domínguez has a low grade AC sprain of his left shoulder, and will be put on the injured list. Concussion tests thus far were negative.

AL-best New York won its sixth straight series while sending the Rangers to their seventh loss in 10 games.

Yankees scheduled starter Ryan Weathers was scratched because of illness, Paul Blackburn pitched the first and 27-year-old right-hander Brendan Beck allowed two runs, two hits and three walks in three innings-plus of his major league debut.

Brent Headrick (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings. Grisham and Cody Bellinger had three hits each.

Max Schuemann made his first start this season at shortstop and doubled in the seventh for his first Yankees hit and RBI.

Texas right fielder Joc Pederson, playing the outfield for the first time since 2023, helped the Yankees get a pair of first-inning triples for the first time since Carlos Beltrán and Chase Headley on April 22, 2015.

Pederson went to the wall along with center fielder Evan Carter for Paul Goldschmidt's leadoff drive in the first off MacKenzie Gore (2-3), and the ball caromed into center. Pederson tried for a backhand diving catch on Bellinger's liner, and the ball bounced to the wall as Goldschmidt scored.

Grisham's fourth-inning popup dropped on the infield grass in front of shortstop Corey Seager after third baseman Josh Jung backed off and, after Bellinger's leadoff walk in the sixth, left fielder Alejandro Osuna broke back on Amed Rosario's routine fly and couldn't recover as the ball fell for a single.

Ryan McMahon walked and Grisham laced on opposite-field double that bounced to the left-center wall for a 4-2 lead. J.C. Escarra, Aaron Judge and Bellinger followed with RBI singles against the bullpen.

Ezequiel Durán had two RBIs, including a third-inning homer. Rangers right-hander Peyton Gray left after he was struck on his pitching hand by McMahon's eighth-inning liner.

Up next

Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (1-3, 4.71) starts Friday night at home against the Chicago Cubs

Yankees: LHP Max Fried (4-1, 2.39) starts Friday night's series opener at Milwaukee, which starts RHP Jacob Misiorowski (2-2, 2.84) to the mound.

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