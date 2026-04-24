Jets start busy NFL draft with Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2 overall

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets selected Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Bailey gives coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets a big-time pass-rushing presence for a defense that was among the NFL’s worst last season.

The pick kicks off what should be a busy early stretch for New York, which has four selections in the first 44 spots in the draft. The Jets also have the No. 16 overall selection along with the first pick in the second round Friday night (No. 33).

“I feel like this organization is trending in the right way,” Bailey said. “I’m just ready to work.”

With Las Vegas long linked to quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, the most suspense centered on what New York would do one pick later. In the last few weeks, Bailey and Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese were most often linked to the Jets — and it was just a matter of which one they'd select, if they didn't trade the pick.

General manager Darren Mougey stayed at No. 2 and took Bailey, who’ll be expected to help boost a pass rush that ranked 31st in the NFL with only 26 sacks.

Bailey was a force last season for Texas Tech, tying for the FBS lead with 14 1/2 sacks. He also ranked second with 19 1/2 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups in 14 games, including 13 starts.

With the Jets, Bailey will help replace edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, who was traded to Tennessee for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in February.

After three seasons at Stanford, the 22-year-old Bailey transferred to Texas Tech and was an AP All-America pick, the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year, the conference’s newcomer of the year and a finalist for the Lombardi Award as the country’s top lineman.

The Jets canceled their top-30 visit with Bailey last week, leading some to speculate that the team had waning interest. But Mougey said Tuesday at New York's pre-draft news conference that wasn't the case.

“In regards to David, we had good touch points with him at the combine, we went to his pro day, had a good dinner with him,” Mougey said. “We were just kind of juggling our 30 and how to use them and I wouldn’t look too much into a cancellation because there were other ones we may have changed, as well.”

Bailey will get his visit to the Jets' facility, after all. As New York's top draft pick.

It’s the fourth time in franchise history that the Jets picked second overall and first since they took quarterback Zach Wilson in 2021. Running back Blair Thomas (1990) and wide receiver Johnny “Lam” Jones (1980) were the others.

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