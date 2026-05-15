Jacksonville kicks off National Safe Boating Week to promote water safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, the City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, and members of the boating community will gather on May 18 at 10 a.m. to kick off National Safe Boating Week.

The press conference, held at the St. Johns Boat Ramp, aims to raise awareness for safe boating practices and crucial manatee protection. National Safe Boating Week is scheduled from May 16 to 22.

This annual event serves to remind boaters about essential rules and safety tips for enjoying the water responsibly. Duval County’s approximately 230 linear miles of coastline are affected by tidal influence, contributing to Florida’s status as the top state for registered vessels.With about 28,000 boats registered in Duval County, promoting boater preparedness is critical for protecting lives and marine wildlife.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, reported significant boating incidents in 2024. Duval County was rated 45th in the state for the number of boating incidents, which included 16 accidents, 7 injuries and two fatalities.

A concerning 58% of accident victims were not wearing personal flotation devices. Operator inattention and not having a proper lookout were identified as major causes of these incidents.

Manatee protection is also a crucial focus, aiming to safeguard these gentle animals and preserve their habitats. Boat strikes pose a significant threat to manatees.

Key factors to help prevent such accidents include speed zone regulations, comprehensive boater education programs, the establishment of manatee sanctuaries, habitat conservation efforts and robust legislation and enforcement.

Representatives from various organizations are expected to attend the May 18 press conference. These include law enforcement partners, the United States Coast Guard, Jacksonville University Marine Science Research Institute, the FWC, the COJ Manatee Protection program, the Jacksonville Waterways Commission, the Jacksonville Sail and Power Squadron and other safe boating organizations.

Individuals interested in participating in a ride-a-long portion of the presentation are requested to RSVP to Officer Christian Hancock at Christian.Hancock@jaxsheriff.org by Friday, May 15.

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