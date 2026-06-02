Josh Jacobs practicing with Packers again while prosecutors consider whether to file charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay's Josh Jacobs is practicing with the Packers while prosecutors consider whether to file charges against the three-time Pro Bowl running back following his arrest on domestic abuse allegations.

Jacobs was on the field Tuesday for the Packers’ second week of organized team activities. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday's practice that Jacobs’ situation hasn’t caused distractions.

“I would say business as usual,” LaFleur said.

Jacobs was arrested May 26 in Brown County, Wisconsin, on allegations of strangulation and suffocation and other offenses. Hobart/Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Chief Michael Renkas said police had been dispatched to a complaint involving Jacobs on the morning of May 23.

Jacobs has issued a statement through his lawyers saying he "vehemently denies the allegations." He was released from a Wisconsin jail on May 27 during the Packers' first week of OTAs while authorities investigated the case.

District Attorney David Lasee said it’s too soon to make a formal charging decision.

“Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. ... The investigation remains open and is ongoing,” Lasee said last week.

Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The Packers have nobody else on their roster who ran for as many as 200 yards for them a year ago.

That followed a 2024 season in which Jacobs ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns while earning his third Pro Bowl selection.

Jacobs, 28, has rushed for 7,803 yards and 74 touchdowns in his seven-year career, which included five seasons with the Raiders. He earned All-Pro honors and had an NFL-leading 1,653 yards rushing with Las Vegas in 2022.

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