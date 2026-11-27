Mike Tomlin called the Pittsburgh Steelers a “dumpster fire” and said Aaron Rodgers was “beloved” by his teammates when they were together last season.

Rodgers was benched and declared inactive on Tuesday night, and then was released on Wednesday after he excoriated Steelers coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

Tomlin stepped down last January after 19 years coaching the Steelers and joined NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast as an analyst. He spoke to Mike Tirico in an interview during halftime of the Chiefs-Bills game on Thursday night.

“I had a range of emotions watching those course of events,” Tomlin said. “The prevailing one is just general sadness. Sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career of the quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and just on the macro level, whether it’s organizationally or for the game of football at large, to see laundry aired out that way in a public forum, those are things that kind of run counterculture to professional football.”

Among the blistering accusations leveled by Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP said McCarthy falls asleep and snores in position meetings, missed team events, alienates defensive players, doesn't quickly catch up on film study and broke a huddle during halftime of Pittsburgh's 19-16 loss to the Eagles last week by saying, "1-2-3 Packers."

McCarthy didn’t deny that slipup, calling it an “embarrassing moment.”

Asked if it shocked him that Rodgers aired his grievances publicly, Tomlin said: “It certainly did. … and particularly because I know both men involved. Certainly had a lot of intimate work and development of a relationship with Aaron over the last couple of years and have known and competed against Mike. Respected, appreciated him as a coach for a long time.”

Rodgers and Tomlin went 10-6 last season in their only year together in Pittsburgh and lost a playoff game to Houston.

“He was beloved, and I’m not overexaggerating that,” Tomlin said of Rodgers’ relationship with teammates. “He worked at it and people appreciate his openness to getting to know and understand the Steelers culture, to be engaged with teammates, and particularly from my perspective, I worked with a lot of veteran players over the years, and at times they lose a little patience for the process, or they lose patience for relationships for younger guys, et cetera. Man, he seemed to embrace all of that and really embrace it in a real natural way.”

The Steelers are 6-4 and in the playoff chase in the AFC going into Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. But the Rodgers-McCarthy drama has cast a negative shadow over the team. Mason Rudolph replaced Rodgers as the starting QB.

“I’m upset about it,” Tomlin said. “It’s a dumpster fire, and I don’t say that in a judgmental way. I presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years. But it certainly is upsetting and I’m sure Steelers nation is upset.”

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