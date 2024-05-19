Calling all soccer fans! Sporting JAX hosting several ‘Summer of Soccer’ watch parties across Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting JAX, the group bringing professional men’s and women’s USL soccer to Northeast Florida, will host 6 “Summer of Soccer” watch parties across the First Coast community.

Fans are invited to cheer on their favorite teams during the UEFA Women’s and Men’s Champions League Finals and the U.S. Men’s National Team during the Copa America games. Each event will feature food and drink specials, merchandise raffles and opportunities to win more prizes.

The watch parties will be held at various Northeast Florida venues including Culhane’s Irish Pub on Saturday, May 25, 2 Island Wing Company locations on Saturday, June 1, and Grace Note Brewing on June 23, June 27 and July 1. Additional Sporting JAX watch parties will be announced throughout the season.

“We had a tremendous response from Northeast Florida soccer fans and players of all ages during our spring watch parties, and we want to continue that excitement into the summer months,” said Steve Livingstone, president and CEO of Sporting JAX. “Our ‘Summer of Soccer’ events are a part of our commitment to bring the soccer community together to cheer their favorite teams to victory and celebrate and elevate the beautiful game.”

Here is the Sporting JAX Summer of Soccer watch party schedule:

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, Saturday, May 25, noon: Culhane’s Irish Pub (Southside), 9720 Deer Lake Ct., Jacksonville, FL 32246

UEFA Men’s Champions League Final, Saturday, June 1, 3 p.m.: Island Wing Company, 4409 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32216 and 360 Bartram Market Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32259

Copa America: USA vs. Bolivia, Sunday, June 23, 6 p.m.: Grace Note Brewing, 4591 Lakeside Dr., Ste. 108, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Copa America: USA vs. Panama, Thursday, June 27, 6 p.m.: Grace Note Brewing, 4591 Lakeside Dr., Ste. 108, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Copa America: USA vs. Uruguay, Monday, July 1, 9 p.m.: Grace Note Brewing, 4591 Lakeside Dr., Ste. 108, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Supporters can also learn more about Sporting JAX, receive updates on stadium plans and meet club officials. Entry is free for all watch party events, but fans are encouraged to RSVP at the Sporting JAX events page.

