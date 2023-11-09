Jags’ first coach Tom Coughlin will be inducted into the ‘Pride of the Jaguars’ in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin has long been considered the “Pride of the Jaguars” and now it will be official.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first head coach will be inducted into the Pride during the team’s 30th NFL season.

The Pride “honors the key figures and legends that shaped the Jaguars franchise,” the team said, and their names are displayed inside the stadium.

Past inductees include:

The Jaguars’ first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Tony Boselli (2006)

Former team owners Wayne and Delores Weaver (2012)

Legendary Jaguars running back Fred Taylor (2012)

Former quarterback Mark Brunell (2013)

“Lightning” wide receiver Jimmy Smith (2016)

“The story of the Jaguars cannot be told without Tom Coughlin and the influence he had on our expansion team and new fan base here in North Florida,” said Boselli, who anchored Coughlin’s offensive line for seven seasons. “He is our foundational figure and the initial architect. He built our football operation and set it up for sustained success. Beyond all the remarkable on-field achievements, he also showed everyone how an NFL team could win off the field by positively impacting the communities surrounding us. Speaking for the PRIDE and the entire Jaguars organization, we are collectively excited to celebrate Coach and thank him for positive impact his NFL legacy will forever have on the Jaguars and throughout Jacksonville.”

Coughlin’s career stats

Coughlin was named the team’s first head coach on February 21, 1994.

He notched 68 victories in eight seasons (72 including the playoffs). Along the way, two division titles (1998, ‘99) and four postseason berths (1996-99) were secured, including a pair of AFC Championship Games appearances (1996, ‘99).

Coughlin drafted/developed, coached, and showcased the talents of franchise greats like Boselli (who was the first draft selection in franchise history), Taylor, Brunell, and Smith, and defensive mainstays like Tony Brackens, Kevin Hardy and Donovin Darius.

Coughlin later coached the New York Giants for 12 years, winning Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, defeating the New England Patriots in both appearances.

In 2017, Coughlin returned to the Jaguars for a three-season stint as Executive Vice President of Football Operations and his first team reached the AFC Championship Game.

The date of Coughlin’s induction still has to be scheduled. The Jaguars said, “Coughlin’s selection to the PRIDE was based on the collective participation and recommendations of current team owner Shad Khan and an independent cross-section of former players, media, and executives with longstanding familiarity with the franchise.”

