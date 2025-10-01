Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen’s family giving 50 pairs of MNF tickets to teachers, first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The biggest Jacksonville Jaguars home game of the regular season is happening Monday night, and the head coach’s family wants to make sure teachers and first responders don’t miss it.

Ashley Coen, Jags’ Head Coach Liam Coen’s wife, posted on X on Wednesday morning that their family would be gifting 50 pairs of tickets to the Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 6 at EverBank Stadium.

Here are the details from the photo Coen included in her post:

“The Coen Family wants to give back to our community and gift fifty pairs of MNF tickets to die hard Jaguars fans who are teachers and first responders. Is that you or know someone who is? Email us here and tell us why and you can be one of the lucky winners. CoenMondayNightFootball@Jaguars.com”

***We are gifting fifty pairs of MNF tickets to teachers and first responders in Jacksonville who are Jaguars fans!*** See pics for entry details. Let’s go Duval! pic.twitter.com/cSTZmBT2LO — Ashley Coen (@ashleyfordcoen) October 1, 2025

