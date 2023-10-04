Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s net worth increased 60% from ‘22 to ‘23, Forbes list of billionaires shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is a lot higher on Forbes’ list of billionaires now.

The outlet reports that Khan is now worth $12.1 billion, up from $7.6 billion in 2022.

Khan comes in at 144 on this year’s Forbes list of billionaires.

In September 2022, Forbes valued the Jaguars at $3.48 billion, as of August 2022, bringing them in at No. 44 on the list of “World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2022.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In October 2022, Khan came in at No. 55 on the Forbes 400 List of Richest Americans.

Khan, 72, first made his fortune as the owner of an auto parts company called Flex-N-Gate.

He bought the Jaguars in 2012. In 2013, he bought Fulham FC, a soccer club in England.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.