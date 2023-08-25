What fans need to know ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ return to Everbank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars make their in-game home debut on Saturday as they take on the Miami Dolphins in their preseason finale. Meanwhile, fans couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead, as well as the switch back to the “EverBank” name at the stadium.

“I’m so glad they brought it back. They brought back the old school EverBank and the house is gonna be rocking,” Jaguars fan Joshua Sorensen told Action News Jax on Friday.

Ahead of the game, the team is also taking the opportunity to remind fans of some important things to keep in mind. First of all, parking is completely digital for the first time ever, not just tickets. As a result, it’s important that fans make sure to have both their tickets and parking passes downloaded on their mobile devices before arriving at the game on Saturday.

Also, it’s important that fans plan to arrive early, as digital parking and new traffic patterns around the sports complex will likely cause confusion and heighten traffic issues.

“I always get there early. Gotta tailgate a little bit, have some fun, meet some friends down there,” Jags fan James Sweeney said.

Fans should also keep in mind that EverBank is a cashless stadium and that the only bags allowed are clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

Below is a full list of reminders for all fans need to know ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale and Jaguars home opener:

Be Clear on Game Day – The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at TIAA Bank Field. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited.

Mobile Ticketing and Parking – Fans should have their mobile tickets downloaded and ready to scan prior to arriving at parking lots and stadium entry gates. To access your tickets, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

Stay Cool – Guests are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water. A Cooling Bus will be available at Ramp 4 and Ramp 2 with water coolers nearby.

Cashless Transactions – Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including JagsPay, Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay.

Arrive Early – Guests arriving to the stadium complex after 4 p.m. should expect moderate to heavy traffic delays.

EverBank Stadium is a smoke-free facility. All tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) are prohibited. No guest re-entry will be permitted.

