What to know before you go: Game day for the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars play against the Miami Dolphins this Saturday, August 26. Kickoff at EverBank Stadium begins at 7 p.m.

Viewers will be able to watch the game on CBS47, with Action News Jax’s Brent Martineau as the sideline reporter.

The Jaguars host the Miami Dolphins for the first time in preseason since August 2019. With a victory on Saturday, the Jaguars can conclude their first preseason without a loss since 1997.

In that season, the Jaguars defeated the Panthers, Giants, 49ers, and Falcons.

1997 is the only season in team history the Jaguars went undefeated in the preseason.

With mobile parking implemented for the first time, fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early with new layouts and construction around the sports complex impacting traffic patterns.

Parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff and passes must be scanned upon entry to assigned parking lots. Specific directions to each parking lot and additional parking information can be found here.

Earlier this week, Head Coach Doug Pederson talked about the starters, saying, “We just need those guys to play together, if they can play two quarters, I’d love to get a two-minute drive if we could. Those are all things that are hard to simulate in practice. We’d love to get the defense in a two-minute scenario in there as well. We’ll see how it goes, but they need the time in a game setting and being a home game too makes it a little easier that way.”

To celebrate the youth football community and in honor of the Jaguars Play Football Game, the team donated 3,500 game tickets to local youth and high school football teams for the preseason matchup.

At this Saturday’s game, Jaguars PREP 5v5 Flag Regional Tournament winners will be recognized pre-game in the south endzone.

The American flag will be held by the Championship teams of the Jaguars PREP Nike 11-On Tournament during the national anthem.

There will be a girl’s flag football scrimmage between Mandarin High School and Fletcher High School during halftime of the game as part of the NFL and Nike Kick-Off Classic Collaboration.

In recognition of Play Football Month, the Jaguar’s traditional first DUUUVAL will be delivered by Gabrielle “Gaby” Rourke.

Gaby is from Atlantic Coast High School where she plays soccer, volleyball, softball, flag football and is a kicker on the varsity football team.

She is currently the only female athlete playing varsity football in Duval County.

The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by Shamarria Bowles.

Shamarria is a 19-year-old who recently graduated from Columbia High School in May. She is currently a student at Florida Gateway College and on the praise team at New Beginning Restoration Church.

The colors for the game will be presented by members of the North Florida Joint Service Color Guard.

