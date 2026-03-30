US defender Chris Richards on what makes America unique: `Maybe the TSA lines'

ATLANTA — Ahead of the World Cup, Chris Richards has a new take on what makes America unique.

“Maybe the TSA lines right now, that’s pretty American,” the U.S. defender said Monday ahead of a World Cup warmup match against Portugal.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Richards lives much of the year in London, where he plays for English club Crystal Palace. He arrived in the U.S. last week for a pair of national team friendlies in Atlanta.

His earlier take on what was uniquely American focused on food. During October friendlies in Texas and Colorado, he took teammates Cameron Carter-Vickers and Antonee Robinson, who grew up in England, to Chili's Grill and Bar as part of a group with Tim Weah, Weston McKennie and Mark McKenzie, according to cbssports.com.

“The Triple Dipper you have to get but then I think it’s the endless chips and salsa, but then also there’s sports on TV and also the chocolate molten lava cake and it’s just like you’re sitting there and you’re looking at the ground, the tile,” Richards was quoted as saying. “You’re like, this is beautiful. This is nostalgia. This is really America … I think that’s one of the things that makes us American — places like Chili’s are like a staple and I think they finally could have that stamp on their passport now that they’ve had Chili’s so I was happy for them.”

France coach Didier Deschamps spoke of airport security ahead of Sunday's friendly against Colombia at Landover, Maryland.

Speaking in a news conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Colombia in Maryland, Deschamps revealed his shock at the rigorous protocols encountered upon arrival.

“At our arrival, we spent an incredible amount of time at the airport, with checks that I’ve never seen in my life,” the coach explained to reporters. “We are adapting.”

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