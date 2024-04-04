First Alert Traffic: Temporary Closure of St. Mary’s Bridge on US-17

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, April 4, motorists are advised of a full closure of the St. Mary’s Bridge located on US-17 at the Florida-Georgia state line.

The closure is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FDOT Spokesperson, Hampton Ray, told Action News Jax that the St. Mary’s Bridge is recognized for its unique design as a movable swing bridge, wherein the center span twists to open up for passing vessels. This operation is entirely manual, requiring 8 crew members to unlock, maneuver and relock the bridge structure.

During the closure, maintenance crews will conduct a routine bridge inspection to ensure its structural integrity. Additionally, the channel will be opened to accommodate passing vessels, and the overall condition of the bridge will be assessed for any potential maintenance requirements in the future.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes such a I-95, and allow for extra travel time during the closure period.

