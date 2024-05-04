Main Street Bridge to close Sunday for maintenance work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Main Street Bridge will be closed on Sunday for routine bridge maintenance.

Both directions of the bridge will be closed to drivers and pedestrians. The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Drivers will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge; marine traffic will not be impacted by the closures.

