Beryl a Cat. 5 with no local impacts, a few summer storms ahead of July 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few storms ahead of July 4.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a hot afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s and fees-like temperatures between 100 to 105 degrees.

There will be a few afternoon showers and storms that will develop midday and slowly drift inland through the late afternoon and early evening. These afternoon showers and storms will shift inland each day through July 4.

Heat will also build this week to the mid to upper 90s by Thursday or Friday.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Beryl is a Category 5 major hurricane with winds up to 165 mph. The storm is moving west/northwest through the Eastern Caribbean Sea and will approach Jamaica by Wednesday. It should weaken at least some as wind shear increases ahead of the hurricane.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the southern coast of Hispaniola.

Beryl is expected to stay in the Caribbean and head to Mexico later this week while weakening some more. There will be no local impacts from Beryl.

There is a tropical wave behind Beryl that looks less likely to develop now. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track it.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot with midday and afternoon storms slowly shifting inland. High: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 91/Low 76

INDEPENDANCE DAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 95/Low 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High 94/Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High 97/Low 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 96/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 95/Low 76

