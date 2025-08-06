Buresh Blog: 90-degree days in Jacksonville...Jax photo contest...Back to school-weather experiments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Updated every day throughout the hurricane season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”. There are indications (& no surprise given the time of year & typical progress of the hurricane season) the Atlantic Basin is headed toward an active period through a good part of August.

Reminder that as of Aug. 1 there is a permanent sales tax exemption on select disaster preparedness supplies:

Jacksonville reached its average of 90-degree days for the whole year - 82 days - on Aug. 3rd! The question now is will we get to the all-time record of 114 90-degree days in 2011. Given it’s still early Aug., just avg. temps. through Sept. would imply another 30 or so days 90+, so it’s likely we’re going to make a run at the all-time record.

‘Visit Jacksonville’ is holding a photo contest through Aug. 24th.

Promotion Period: Visit Jacksonville 904 Day Photo Contest begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on July 29, 2025 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 24, 2025. All the info. & how you can enter * here *.

It’s back to school time & NOAA has some great resources for teachers & educators. Educational resources from across NOAA cover topics from the bottom of the ocean to the surface of the sun. You can quickly find lesson plans, videos, data resources, activities, and more created by NOAA and their partners * here *.

I have also provided & shown a number of weather experiments for students that vary in their complexity & lessons. Go to my FaceBook fan page:

* Inflating a balloon (pressure): https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/166120508133515

* Build your own bird feeder (more environmental): https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/2542439476005795

* Homemade ice cream (lowering the melting point): https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/834812787015447

* Building a hygrometer (humidity): https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/3137953632890562

* Soda volcano (chemical reactions + visual!): https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/239839440754250

* Pine cones & the weather: https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/2730124740537704

* Water cycle: https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/235364130945067

* Sublimation (frost vs. dew): https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/1165735743788567

* Make a tornado: https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/850822865424017

* Can crusher (sudden change in air pressure): https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/594305644495973

* Dancing Rice Krispies (static electricity/lightning): https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/247445176287815

* Make a rain gauge: https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/552403392056446

* Build a barometer: https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/1261293684227427

* Make a thermometer: https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/204183660838632

* Make an anemometer: https://www.facebook.com/214139368677810/videos/1595019133969346