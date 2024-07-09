Buresh Blog: CSU hurricane forecast... Half way through the year!... July bell ringing...Night skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

Updates on the tropics every day - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Speaking of the tropics... Dr. Phil Klotzbach at Colorado State University has issued his updated hurricane season outlook. Taking into account the season so far, the numbers are slightly higher. But the main take-away, of course, is the continued expectation for a very active season predicated on the warm sea surface temps., plenty of deep oceanic heat content (OHC) & a developing La Nina (cooler water along the equatorial Pacific):

Well - 6 months down & 6 months to go. Yup - we are past the half point of 2024! So far for Jacksonville, the year has been warm & dry.

Cooler thoughts - Christmas in July. Our Salvation Army has already kicked off signing up for the Christmas bell ringing season (which will be relatively short this year because Thanksgiving is not until Nov. 28th).

JACKSONVILLE, FL (Jul. 8, 2024) — The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida is gearing up for the 2024 holiday season, preparing to rally as many volunteers as possible to ring the bells in Duval County. This year’s bell-ringing season begins on November 30, 2024, and goes through Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024.

To register for bell ringing, simply go to Registertoring.com. Choose your ringing location and favorite time, then you’re ready to ring the bells. If you have any questions, reach out to Hannah Sharp.

This annual fundraising event supports the programs provided by The Salvation Army, benefiting those in need throughout Jacksonville. With the generous support of volunteers and donors, The Salvation Army assists over 30,000 individuals in the community each year.

About The Salvation Army – The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 135 years in the U.S. More than 23 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. For every dollar donated to The Salvation Army, 82 cents is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). To learn more about The Salvation Army and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit https://salvationarmyflorida.org/jacksonville.

Are you passionate about helping others? Help people before, during & after a disaster. Info. * here * -

FEMA Corps is a full-time, team-based service program for young adults to travel the country in teams and serve communities impacted by disasters. FEMA Corps members will gain experience in the federal government and the field of emergency management. Members must between 18-26 years old. There is no age limit for team leaders.

July night skies: (Sky & Telescope)

July 9 (evening): The waxing crescent Moon trails Regulus, in Leo, by 6° as they sink in tandem toward the horizon.

July 13 (evening): The first-quarter Moon eclipses Virgo’s brightest star, Spica, for much of North and Central America.

July 17 (evening): The waxing gibbous Moon gleams 3½° left of the Scorpion’s heart, the red supergiant Antares.

July 24 (evening): Look toward the east-southeast to see the waning gibbous Moon following Saturn by about 5°.

July 29-31 (morning): A pretty picture greets early risers: The waning crescent Moon, Jupiter, Mars, Aldebaran, and the Pleiades gather above the eastern horizon.

July 30-31 (all night): The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower is expected to peak. The waning crescent Moon rises in the predawn hours and won’t spoil the show.

Moon Phases

First Quarter July 13 6:49 p.m. EDT

Full Moon Full Moon July 21 6:17 a.m. EDT (Buck Moon; also Thunder Moon)

Last Quarter Last Quarter July 28 5:53 p.m. EDT