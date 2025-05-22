Buresh Blog: The heat is on!... Pet’s paws & the heat... NOAA hurricane forecast... Safe homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network - scan below &/or click * here *:

Summer is essentially here! Jacksonville averages 82 90-degree days per year, & we’re well on our way. As of Thu., May 22, Jacksonville has officially had 16 90-degree days. Last year we had 102 90-degree days. The peak of our summer heat is June through September with our hottest avg. high temp. - 92 degrees - from July 3rd through August 9th.

The hottest day of the year on average - going back to the late 19th century - is 98 degrees. So far this year the hottest day is May 16th at 97 degrees.

A reminder about the heat & pavement & your pets:

NOAA has issued their seasonal hurricane forecast. Like Phil Klotzbach at Colorado State U, the forecast is for an above average season. One of the primary expected driving forces for an active season is the continued above average sea surface temps. In the end, of course, just how severe the season is or is not (or at least how it will be remembered) will come down to where storms make landfall & how strong the storms are at landfall.

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st through Nov. 30th. I’ll update “Talking the Tropics With Mike” each day.

As we head into the hurricane season... How strong is your home? From FLASH, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes:

“How Strong Is Your Home?” is a research-driven scale as a dynamic solution for assessing and improving residential resilience to natural disasters. Developed through years of insight into building codes, home construction practices, and public sentiment, the tool gives users a personalized resilience rating—and a pathway to safer homes.

The Strong Homes Scale is an interactive, location-specific tool. By entering a home address, users receive a customized resilience rating based on local building codes, disaster risk levels (earthquake, flood, hurricane, tornado, wildfire, and winter storm), and their home’s construction features when it was built.

The FLASH website is * here * - highly recommend!