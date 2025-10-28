Buresh Blog: Historical hurricane Melissa... Done with 90 degree days...Nov. averages... Irrigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Updated every day throughout the hurricane season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

And the tropics are ending the month of October (continues through Nov. 30) with a powerful hurricane as Melissa came ashore about mid-day Tue., Oct. 28th on the southwest coast of Jamaica near New Hope with Black Village taking an extremely hard hit within the violent eastern eyewall of the Cat. 5 hurricane.

Maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, with gusts >200 mph

Minimum pressure of 892 millibars (26.34″ of mercury)

Tied for second strongest Atlantic hurricane in regard to winds

Tied for third most intense Atlantic hurricane in regard to pressure

The storm has been a Category 5 hurricane for more than 30 consecutive hours

Tied with Dorian (2019) and Labor Day (1935) as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Atlantic with 185 mph winds

Melissa is the 3rd Category 5 hurricane of 2025, the second most ever in an Atlantic season behind 4 Cat. 5’s in 2005 (Emily, Katrina, Rita, Wilma)

Melissa was the first Cat. 5 hurricane to make a direct landfall on the island nation & only the 2nd “major” hurricane to hit Jamaica from the south (the other one was in 1912):

Never has Jacksonville, Florida had an official 90-degree day in Nov. or Dec., so it looks like we’ll end the year with 113 90-degree days just 1 days short of the all-time record of 114 90-degree days in 2011. The average for a year is 82 90-degree days in Jacksonville.

So it’s time to turn the calendars to November:

And since we fall back one hour Sunday (Nov. 2) - sunrise will be at 6:42am, sunset at 5:38pm(!) - keep in mind that residential customers are expected to cut back irrigation to once per week which is very realistic since days are shorter & temps. are much cooler: