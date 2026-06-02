Buresh Blog: Hurricane season... Wet season has arrived

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

The 2026 hurricane season is underway! Get updates every day during the season (until Nov. 30th) at “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

The seasonal forecast is for below average activity across the Atlantic Basin predicated on a developing & strengthening El Nino (warming of the equatorial Pacific). But remember it takes just one landfalling storm to make the season a memorable one. The *average* date of the first named Atlantic storm is June 20th. The first name on the 2026 Atlantic list is “Arthur”.

The “wet season” has arrived. I deem the beginning of the wet season as 3 days in a row with at least 50% of NE Florida/SE Georgia receiving rain that is not driven by large scale weather systems (sea breeze & outflow boundaries vs. fronts & low pressure systems in other words). The average date is June1st.

Despite a wetter than average May - 8.09″ at JIA - the wettest May since 2017, the long term drought persists with JIA nearly 13″ below average since September 1.