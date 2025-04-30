Buresh Blog: May averages... Hurricane preparedness... Water safety month... N. Carolina is back!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network - scan below &/or click * here *:

We turn the calendar to May:

The first week of May (4th-10th) is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1st. Local info. on the upcoming season * here *. I’ll start updating “Talking the Tropics With Mike” every day on June 1st (or earlier if the tropics become a concern).

(1) “Know risk”

Prepare before the season:

Understand forecast info.:

When a storm threatens:

Stay protected

Use caution

Take caution

May is National Water Safety Month.

Pool & Hot Tub AllianceThe Pool & Hot Tub Alliance facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety, and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer, and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit PHTA.org.

American Red CrossThe American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org.

National Drowning Prevention AllianceThe National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the incidence of drowning and preventing tragedy around water. The statistics are staggering, and drowning doesn’t discriminate. The good news: drowning is completely preventable! Learn how to keep your family safer around water by implementing layers of protection. For more information, visit ndpa.org.

National Recreation and Park AssociationThe National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in the service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org.

World Waterpark AssociationThe World Waterpark Association (WWA) is the world’s premier water-leisure trade Association serving more than 1,000 park and supplier members representing 50 countries. Started in 1981, it is an international not-for-profit member-based trade association that serves waterparks, aquatic venues, and spray parks of all shapes and sizes. Based out of Overland, Kansas, there are approximately 1200 members of the WWA. The WWA is focused on providing park and supplier members with the education and networking that they need to operate safely and effectively. Each year, they host an annual symposium & trade show and the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. For more information, visit www.waterparks.org.

