Buresh Blog: The one Atlantic recon plane that never returned... Fall is in the air!

Updated every day throughout the hurricane season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Last week - Sept. 26th - marked 70 years since the only *Atlantic* hurricane hunter reconnaissance plane crashed while on a hurricane mission. And there are local connections. Five of the crew were from the Jacksonville area... another 4 crew members were onboard along with two Canadian reporters. None of the wreckage or any of the bodies were ever located. It’s the only “hurricane hunter” aircraft to ever be lost over the Atlantic (there have been multiple planes that have gone down on the Pacific side).

You can read the NOAA story * here *.

After a drier & cooler September vs. avg., it’s time to change the calendars to October - yup - only 3 months left in 2025!! We now are rapidly losing daylight & our avg. low temps. will go down with the sun. Relief from the long, hot summer!