Buresh Blog: Record cold... Aurora borealis!... Leonid meteor shower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Updated every day throughout the hurricane season (through Nov. 30th) as we move through our last month of the Atlantic season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

An early season cold snap broke records in Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga. Nov. 10-12. The freeze on Nov. 11th - 28 degrees breaking the record for the date of 35 degrees set in 1977 - was the 4th earliest freeze on record for Jacksonville & some 25 degrees below the avg. low for the date of 53 degrees. And the low of 30 degrees on the 12th broke the record for the date of 31 degrees in 2011.

It now looks like there will be a long stretch of average to above avg. temps. that may last into late this month.

Much of the Southeast U.S. shivered Nov. 11:

For the third time in 13 months (May 10, 2024, Oct. 10, 2024 & Nov. 11, 2025), the Northern Lights - or Aurora Borealis - were visible all the way south into Florida! The sun has been very active (stormy) & an intense solar flare - G4 - Mon., Nov. 10 resulted in a beautiful show Tue. night, Nov. 11. This active solar cycle may last for another few months so fingers crossed for some more views of the Northern Lights.

John Anthony Belderol, Jax Westside:

Mike Farnsworth, Whitehouse (W. Duval):

Continuing with the theme of the Earth’s heavens - the Leonid meteor shower peaks Mon. & Tue., Nov. 17-18th.

From Sky & Telescope:

The modest Leonid meteor shower should peak in the early hours of Monday morning. There will be no moonlight. Bundle up very warmly, get comfortable in a reclining lawn chair under an open sky, and be patient. Under excellent sky conditions, you might see a dozen Leonids per hour.

Also: The weak, long-lasting North Taurids and South Taurids are still ongoing all week. These two related showers are very sparse but are known for occasional bright fireballs.