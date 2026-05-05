Buresh Blog: Wildfire Relief Fund... El Nino summers... Hurricane Preparedness Week

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Action News Jax & CMG radio continues the “Wildfire Relief Fund” - scan the QR code or go to the ‘Action Button’ at www.actionnewsjax.com - make sure to specify your donation is for the ‘South Georgia Fires’ in the dropdown menu. Action News JaxNews & 104.5 WOKV - working with the Salvation Army in Georgia to insure “Hope is on the Way” for the those most seriously impacted by the fires specifically in Brantley County.

The long term drought continues across NE Florida & SE Ga. Now forecast models are pointing to a developing El Nino (warming of the equatorial Pacific). An El Nino is known to help lower the number of tropical cyclones across the Atlantic Basin & to increase rainfall across the Southern & SE U.S. but not until late fall into winter. I did some quick research on Jacksonville rainfall during a moderate to strong El Nino (as is forecast for the upcoming summer) during the wet season & found rainfall was below average from June through September - graphic below:

Water temp. anomalies below shows generally neutral ENSO conditions (near average) along the equatorial Pacific with some hints of warming just starting to get underway:

NOAA is showing a high probability for an El Nino from summer through autumn:

May 3-9 is “Hurricane Preparedness Week” as deemed by the National Hurricane Center. You can always go to the First Alert Hurricane Center web page for updates & preparedness. Topics for preparedness week include (click):

2026 Atlantic tropical cyclone names: