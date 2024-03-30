Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons expected each day of Easter Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly morning ahead of a nice afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise from the 40s early Saturday to the upper 70s near 80 degrees in the afternoon with some passing clouds and a lot of sun.

Saturday night will be chilly again with temperatures falling to near 50 degrees early Sunday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says Easter Sunday will be pleasant with temperatures in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A warming trend will continue into early next week with showers and storms arriving Wednesday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 47

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82/Low 47

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 85/Low 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High 87/Low 61

WEDNESDAY: Showers and a few storms. High 77/Low 67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71/Low 50

FRIDAY: Chilly morning, mostly sunny. High 71/Low 44

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 30, 2024 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your 7 day forecast.

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area