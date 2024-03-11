Cloudy with a cooler start to PLAYERS Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking cooler weather for the start of the PLAYERS Championship.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking cooler air Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Skies will turn partly cloudy throughout the day.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Highs are projected to hit the mid-60s this afternoon after record-tying temperatures over the weekend. It reached 88 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be back in the 70s tomorrow, and the weather will be dry for Military Appreciation Day and concert at the PLAYERS practice round on Tuesday.

Sunrise today following “spring forward” was at 7:41 a.m. Sunset will be at 7:33 p.m.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 42

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75/Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower late mainly south. High 77/Low 51

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 81/Low 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated shower late. High 84/Low 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 82/Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower late. High 83/Low 64

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 11, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area