First Alert Weather: A few dry days with lower humidity this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says we should get a few dry days with lower humidity this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking temperatures in the 70s at the bus stop this morning in Jacksonville. A few inland neighborhoods west of Jacksonville will dip into the upper 60s this morning. Highs later today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Bedenbaugh says a dip of humidity has arrived and should last through Saturday. It’s also mainly dry.

Winds will be coming off the Atlantic this afternoon at 10-15 mph with a few higher gusts. There is a high rip current risk and elevated swells at local beaches today through the weekend.

The Jags preseason game on Saturday will be dry.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team continues to track Hurricane Ernesto. The storm is forecast to strengthen some today and will pass near or over Bermuda tomorrow morning.

Ernesto will send us rough seas and surf through the weekend, but there will be no local land impacts.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as humid. High: 89

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lower humidity. High 92/Low 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM shower/storm. High 93/Low 72

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. High 93/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. High 94/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 91/Low 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 88/Low 73

